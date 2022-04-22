Alwar Demolition: Locals State They Were Made To Sign Papers; 'didn't Understand Contents'

In the wake of the temple demolition in Rajasthan's Alwar, some residents in Rajgarh have alleged that they were made to sign some documents before the administration bulldozed their residences and a 300-year-old temple in the area. Speaking to Republic TV, a Rajgarh resident revealed that her signature was taken on some papers, and since she was uneducated, she did not understand its contents.

"We are made to put our signatures on some papers. We did not read what it was, we are not educated. So how did they make us sign something," the woman told Republic. Another narrated her plight saying, "God was our only support, we would fold our hands in front of him only. Now, who will we go to? We don't have any mandir in our area now."

Alwar temple demolition

Under the pretext of 'development', the Rajasthan government got bulldozers to run on homes and three temples in Alwar's Rajgarh including a 300-year-old Shiv mandir. The sculptures were reportedly broken with the yellow claws of the bulldozer, while an ancient Shivling was cut using a drill, even as people pleaded with the administration to not destroy the temples.

Speaking to Republic TV after the drive, Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena stated that the demolition had been done for the 'welfare' of the locals in Rajgarh under a 'master plan'. He also argued that a 'prior notice' had been given to the locals of the region before the action was taken, a claim which locals have rubbished, asserting that they had not received any such notice prior to the act.

In turn, the residents have levelled a massive allegation against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, saying that the demolition was carried out in 'vendetta', given that the area had elected BJP councillors. Notably, a video of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena has added fuel to this allegation. In the purported video, Meena allegedly says that bulldozers wouldn't work if there had been a 'Congress Board' in the region.