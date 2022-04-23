In the Alwar demolition case, a 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished by bulldozers on April 22 by the Alwar civic body and it reasoned that clearance was vital to an existing construction contract as initiated by a BJP board in Rajgarh. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led administration has submitted that a notice was issued to the Rajgarh Municipal Council in relation to the anti-encroachment drive and asked the BJP to refrain from translating the bulldozing into a communal clash.

The Congress-led Rajasthan government has accused the BJP of stirring up controversy while the BJP has alleged bias on the former's part. Notably, the local civic body in the area is ruled by the BJP and it said that the municipal body is not competent to order such demolitions of structures and that the state government ordered the action. However, Congress has alleged that the decision to mow down the temple was taken by a BJP Board unanimously.

Republic TV's exclusive report on Alwar temple demolition

While the Rajasthan government has justified its bulldozing of the Lord Shiva temple in Alwar and denied any political or communal vendetta, Republic Media Network has dug deep into the fold of events and brought to the fore a series of unanswered questions that are out of sight.

Top sources confirmed to Republic TV that a proposal was made and initiated by the BJP board regarding the construction of the Gaurav Path in the area. The proposal dates back to December 1, 2016, which states that the Gaurav Path proposed in Rajgarh starts from the intersection of the fair to the round circle. The half-built Gaurav Path was to be constructed on the road of Rajgarh, where the temple was bulldozed and houses were razed.

In the 2016 board meeting of Rajgarh, however, there was no mention of the proposed plan and no reference to the demolished temple was made, the source said. Subsequently, in a bid to complete the Gaurav Path, on September 8, 2021, the BJP board unanimously passed a resolution to complete the project, said to be in the presence of Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena and SDM.

Top sources confirmed that the resolution that was passed mentioned the Gaurav Path and the removal of electric poles and structures of houses, however, the temple was not a part of the proposal.

Alwar temple bulldozed

The incident primarily pertains to the demolition of the Shiva temple in Saraj Mohalla in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Following its bulldozing, the BJP constituted a five-member committee to probe the destruction of the temple. A factual report will be submitted by Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand to the Rajasthan BJP unit chief Satish Poonia.

While Congress has said that the demolition was a consensus decision taken during the municipality meeting, BJP has ordered a probe into the matter and demanded the temple's redevelopment.