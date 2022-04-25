Alwar DM Announces Committee To Look Into Demolition; Says 'rehabilitation As Per Report'

Days after the demolition drive carried on in Rajasthan's Alwar, its District Magistrate said that dialogues were being held with the bereaved families. Speaking to the media, the DM informed that a committee to look into the demolition of residential houses has already been constituted. The government official further stated that a 'sensitive survey' will be carried out, and on the basis of the same, necessary measures including rehabilitation will be taken.

"The rehabilitation will be done based on the availability of the property document," he said, adding, "Those without documents will be relocated by the government ."

'We will get videos investigated'

The board of the municipality of Rajgarh razed down several houses, and shops. Furthermore, a temple was razed and idols were mutilated as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the administration for widening a road in the town. However, Republic TV recently accessed the demolition proposal for 2021.

According to the said proposal, there was a mention of the resumption of the Gaurav path the construction of which was halted in 2016. The order directed to resume the construction of the path after demolishing an equal area from both sides of the road. Also, the illegal encroachment had to be removed to ensure the construction of the path. However, there was no mention of the removal of the temple.

When confronted with the issue of demolition of the temple, the DM said, " The investigation will be done 6-7 days. We will get the videos investigated and will act on the investigation."

Sangharsh Committee formed

Meanwhile, the locals have formed a 'Sangharsh Committee' through which they will be seeking redressal of their grievances. the committee demands that the victims whose houses were damaged should be compensated while the temples should be also reconstructed. Apart from that, the committee also demands the concerned officials be punished accordingly.