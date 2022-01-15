Alwar Horror: Ashok Gehlot Asks Parties To 'refrain From Making Unrestrained Statements'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been criticised by BJP after a minor girl with speech and hearing impairments was raped and discarded in a remote part of Alwar on Tuesday has issued a statement saying that political parties should avoid making unrestrained statements in a sensitive case like this.

Taking to Twitter, CM Gehlot stated, "Unrestrained statements should not be made by political parties in this matter. The police should be allowed to complete the investigation independently and expeditiously. It will be justified to comment only after reaching the conclusion of the research." The CM also announced that a second team has been dispatched for research to help the Alwar SP, led by a DIG level official from the state level.

'Independent and impartial investigation'

Teh Chief Minister also inofrmed that Senior police officers, the SP of Alwar, and senior doctors treating the youngster have all been contacted in relation to the situation of a retarded girl in Alwar. He further said that the DG has ordered the police to conduct an independent and impartial investigation as soon as possible.

On Friday, January 14, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the Minister of Jal Shakti lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot government. He alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is attempting to bury the situation through the government since Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be questioned about it, jeopardising her pro-women campaign in Uttar Pradesh. He also shared a video of the Alwar collector being indifferent to the situation while questioning the girls in a Tweet.

अलवर में एक अबोध के साथ हुई है दरिंदगी का विरोध करने आई बेटियों को वहां के कलेक्टर साहब धमका रहे हैं। उनके पिता का मोबाइल नंबर मांग कर डराने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।



कलेक्टर साहब आपके ऊपर कौन बैठा है, जिससे आपकी शिकायत की जा सकती है उसका भी नंबर बता देते!

/1#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/IGRDWXkJWC — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) January 14, 2022

The girl travelled 25 kilometres from her village

The girl was found in the remote part of the city then brought to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a severe condition. Tejaswani Gautam, the Superintendent of Police in Alwar, stated that the girl travelled 25 kilometres from her village in an auto-rickshaw to arrive in Alwar. According to PTI, she then walked on her own towards the Tijara Fatak bridge. The SP said that nothing unusual was discovered in the auto-rickshaw by a team of forensic experts. The driver was questioned, and her fellow passengers will be investigated as well.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/ Pixabay