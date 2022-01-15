Alwar Horror: Mentally-challenged Minor Girl With Injuries On Body Not Raped, Says Police

A medical report has indicated that the mentally-challenged girl who was found bleeding profusely with injuries on her private parts in Alwar district was not raped. Police findings also revealed that the 14-year-old girl had travelled on her own from her village to the city. She was found in a distressed state on a bridge near Tijara Fatak on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation, after which a Special Investigation Team was constituted by the Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP). The doctors found that the girl's rectum was displaced and performed a two-and-a-half-hour surgery.

"On Friday, a team of experts submitted a report to the police, in which they have said that injuries are not suggestive of any penetrative assault to the girl. So far, facts and technical information of medical experts suggest that there is no possibility of rape in the case,'' Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam told reporters.

'Minor travelled with 8-10 passengers in auto-rickshaw'

The police said it to ascertain how the girl sustained such grievous injuries. Gautam further informed that the girl travelled around 25 km from her village and reached Alwar city in an auto-rickshaw. She then walked towards the Tijara Fatak bridge ''on her own''.

''We have been able to track the girl's movements and traced the auto-rickshaw in which she travelled with 8-10 other passengers. A team of forensic experts have not found anything suspicious in the auto-rickshaw. The driver was interrogated and her co-passengers will be questioned,'' the SP said.

The CCTV footage collected from various locations showed her roaming in many areas of the city and on the bridge, but no camera found her in a distressed condition on the bridge, police said.

According to PTI sources, the chief minister was constantly monitoring the case. Jaipur IGP visited Alwar on Wednesday and issued necessary directions to the district police. Required forensic and technical assistance was provided to him.

Meanwhile, a child psychologist and experts also interacted with the girl. Police said they were preparing a questionnaire for the experts so they could seek answers from the girl.

c Police cites medical report