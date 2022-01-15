Alwar Horror: National Commission For Minorities Takes Cognizance, Seeks Report By Jan 24

The National Commission for Minorities on Saturday took suo-motu cognizance of the January 11 Alwar rape case and has sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary by January 24. The development comes after Rajasthan Police ruled out rape in the Alwar incident.

A medical report has reportedly indicated that the mentally-challenged minor, who was found bleeding profusely with injuries on her private parts in Alwar district, was not raped. Meanwhile, police findings have also revealed that the girl, aged less than 16 years, had travelled on her own from her village to the city.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation, after which a Special Investigation Team was constituted by the Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP).

BJP slams Congress of Alwar horror

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, in a video, has alleged that the Rajasthan Police and the state government are indulging in a cover-up. Poonawalla's remarks come after the police declared that the victim was not raped. The BJP leader lashed out at the Rajasthan government and remarked that rape has been denied even as the SIT team has not completed its probe and has not come out with a report.

On Friday, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also lashed out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government. He alleged that Gehlot is attempting to bury the situation through the government since Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be questioned about it, jeopardising her 'ladki hun, lad sakti hun' campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, a number of protesters reached outside the hotel in Rajasthan where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was staying for her birthday. The protesters gathered amid no action from Congress party leaders in Rajasthan and raised slogans including 'stop the torture against women' and 'who is against women- Congress party' in Hindi.

Alwar rape case

A minor girl, who is speech and hearing impaired, was found in a distressed state after allegedly being raped and dumped at an isolated area in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday night.

The girl was later admitted in a critical condition in ICU and is undergoing treatment.