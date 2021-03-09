Alwar Police Station Premises Rape Case: NCW Reads Rajasthan DGP MHA Guideline; Sends Team

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday wrote to the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan taking cognizance of a shocking case in which a woman was allegedly trapped and raped inside the compound of a police station in Alwar, Rajasthan. In the letter, NCW sought adherence to guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of completing probes in two months in sexual assault cases and sought a detailed action report.

NCW writes to DGP in Alwar sexual assault case

As per a media statement made by the commission, "NCW has come across a media report wherein it is alleged that a woman who had gone to lodge a complaint against her husband on March 2 was allegedly trapped and raped repeatedly inside the compound of the police station in Alwar. The commission is seriously concerned about the reported incident. It is the duty of the police to preserve public order, prevent crimes and reduce the opportunities for the commission of crimes." A three-member fact-finding team has been sent by the NCW.

NCW seeks adherence to guidelines of the MHA

Jaipur Range Inspector General Hawasing Ghumaria informed that a 26-year-old was allegedly raped for three days by a sub-inspector of Rajasthan, when she went to lodge a complaint regarding a matter involving dowry with her in-laws at the Kherli police station in Alwar at around 5.30 pm on March 1. He said, "The woman told us that the incidents took place on March 1, 2, and 3. There is a room near the police booth where the inspector lives. The incident allegedly took place there. Ghumeria informed that the women had said no to the medical examination, however, looking at the seriousness of the matter, the Police have arrested the accused inspector. Ghumeria affirmed, "We had sent the woman for a medical examination but she refused. But, since this is a very serious matter, we have arrested the inspector."

(With inputs from ANI)