Alwar Rape Case: Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Govt To Handover Investigation To CBI

In a recent development to the Alwar rape case, the Rajasthan government on Sunday, January 16, decided to hand over the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The recommendation of the same will be sent to the central government at the earliest.

The decision comes in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today in CMR. As per the reports, ACS Home Ajay Kumar Singh and DGP ML Lather also attended the meeting.

National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance of the Alwar case

Earlier on January 15, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) took suo-motu cognizance of the Alwar rape case. It further sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary by January 24.

"Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities has taken suo-moto cognizance of reports appearing in the media regarding the sexual assault of a girl reportedly belonging to Minority Community at Alwar, Rajasthan on 11th of January, 2022," read the statement.

The statement further mentioned that according to the media reports, the specially-abled girl who was spotted on a road in a pool of blood was missing from her house for several hours before the incident. The NCM has sought a report from the chief secretary of Rajasthan latest by January 24, under Section 9(d) of the NCM Act, 1992.

The commission has further sought information on the arrest of the accused and under which section the arrest was made. Or if any action has been taken towards arresting any accused and what preventive measures are being taken to avoid such horrifying incidents in future.

Alwar rape case

A minor girl, who is speech and hearing impaired, was found in a distressed state after allegedly being raped and dumped at an isolated area in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, January 11 night.

The girl was later admitted in a critical condition in ICU and is undergoing treatment. The Alwar SP had informed that she is in critical condition and was bleeding profusely on arrival.

Image: PTI/Representative image