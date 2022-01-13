Alwar Rape Case: Rajasthan Govt Forms SIT To Probe Rape Of Minor Girl; BJP Slams Congress

The Rajasthan government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to nab the accused involved in the rape of a minor and specially-abled girl in the Alwar district. The 16-year-old girl who is said to be speech and hearing impaired was earlier found in a distressed state on Tuesday night after allegedly being raped and dumped at an isolated area near the Tijara Phatak flyover.

A specially-abled minor girl was found in an abandoned condition on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. The girl was admitted to the hospital where it was found that there has been a lot of bleeding from her private part. Police are probing the matter: SP Tejaswani Gautam pic.twitter.com/3vMHbczDG4 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

The SIT team led by the Alwar police is currently investigating the abduction and rape of the minor girl who is undergoing treatment at Jaipur's JK Lon Hospital and is said to be in a critical condition. The team had also reached the incident spot in Alwar along with the dog squad and forensic teams.

Speaking on the incident, Rajasthan Congress leader P L Meena called it a tragic incident and said that the girl was admitted to the hospital in a quick time and was treated by doctors successfully. Also informing that the girl is out of danger, the Congress leader said the SIT team formed by the state government will soon catch the offenders as it has already done in past.

While the gruesome incident raises concerns over the safety of women in the state, the BJP has also raised questioned on the Congress-ruled state government over the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

Minor girl found abandoned in a distressed state in Rajasthan

The 16-year-old minor girl was earlier found in an isolated area in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, January 11. She was located by a passerby who informed the police. The girl who was bleeding profusely was immediately rushed to a local hospital after which she was referred to a Jaipur hospital. The family members of the girl are present at the hospital and have been demanding justice for their daughter.

While the police are actively investigating the matter, CCTV footage is also being scrutinised. Earlier, a delegation of BJP leaders followed by senior officials also paid a visit to the Jaipur hospital

Image: Republic World