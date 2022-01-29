Alwar Rape Case: Rajasthan Min Calls It 'complicated'; 'doesn't Require Media Trial'

Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi on Saturday, January 29, termed the Alwar rape incident as a 'complicated matter'. Providing details on the case, the state Minister mentioned that an investigation is underway concerning the incident and soon everything will be made clear.

"It's a complicated matter. I don't think it requires media trials. An investigation is underway and everything will be made clear," Joshi told reporters.

He added that the police are doing good work in the states as criminals are afraid of them and therefore people can now register FIRs without fear.

Earlier on January 16, the Rajasthan government decided to hand over the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. As per reports, ACS Home Ajay Kumar Singh and DGP ML Lather were in attendance at the meeting.

National Commission for Minorities takes cognisance of the Alwar case

Earlier on January 15, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) took suo-motu cognizance of the Alwar rape case. It further sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary by January 24.

The statement further mentioned that according to the media reports, the specially-abled girl, who was spotted on a road in a pool of blood, was missing from her house for several hours before the incident. The NCM has sought a report from the chief secretary of Rajasthan latest by January 24, under Section 9(d) of the NCM Act, 1992.

The commission has further sought information on the arrest of the accused and under which section the arrest was made. Or if any action has been taken towards arresting any accused and what preventive measures are being taken to avoid such horrifying incidents in the future.

Alwar rape case

A minor girl, who is speech and hearing impaired, was found in a distressed state after allegedly being raped and dumped at an isolated area in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, January 11 night.

The girl was later admitted in a critical condition in ICU and is undergoing treatment. The Alwar SP had informed that she is in critical condition and was bleeding profusely on arrival.

