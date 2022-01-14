Alwar Rape Case: Sirsa Meets Victim & Family, Rages At Rajasthan Govt & Priyanka Vadra

Amid major outrage over the Alwar Rape Case, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday visited Jaipur to meet the minor victim and her family, and lambasted the Rajasthan government and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their silence and delay in delivering justice. He also slammed the state Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister over her 'monsters do not wear tilak' remark, calling it shocking and shameful.

'Priyanka Gandhi should respond now': Sirsa

After visiting the victim's family, Sirsa stated, "Shocked that the accused are still on the run. The state government is not serious. It's been over 72 hours, and the accused is still on the run. I have spoken to her father, father wants justice. The state government is silent on such an issue. They want to just suppress the case. Priyanka Gandhi should respond now. Doctors have said that it is Nirbhaya part 2."

After the state Minister of WCD Mamta Bhupesh on Friday said that 'monsters' do not wear a 'tilak' so that they can be identified, Sirsa slammed the WCD minister and said, "This is a shocking and shameful statement. This shows their doublespeak. They wanted justice for Hathras but not here? What message do they want to give?"

Priyanka Vadra faces heat

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a number of protesters reached outside the hotel in Rajasthan where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was staying for her birthday. The protesters gathered amid no action from Congress party leaders in Rajasthan and raised slogans including 'stop the torture against women' and 'who is against women- Congress party' in Hindi.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest the accused involved in raping the minor. The SIT team led by Alwar Police is currently investigating the abduction and rape of the girl who is undergoing treatment and was in a critical condition. The team had also reached the spot of the incident in Alwar along with a dog squad and forensic teams. The BJP unit of Rajasthan also formed a committee to seek justice for the minor girl.

Alwar rape case

A minor girl, who is speech and hearing impaired, was found in a distressed state after allegedly being raped and dumped at an isolated area in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday night. The girl was later admitted in a critical condition in ICU and is undergoing treatment. The Alwar SP had informed that she is in critical condition and was bleeding profusely on arrival.