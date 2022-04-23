Alwar Temple Board Head Avers 'temple Was Not Listed In Plan, Board Has No Role To Play'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network pertaining to the Alwar temple demolition case, the chairman of the temple board apprised that the project's proposal before the civic body did not include the structure of the 300-year-old Shiva temple.

Declining reports suggesting that the temple was slated for demolition, the official said, "Only polls, balcony, railing and the outer platform above the window were included in the proposal."

"The temple's board has no role to play in the demolition and the proposal," the chairman asserted.

Upon being asked if peculiar structures like electric poll, and temple railing were listed in the BJP-made proposal, he said, "No, the temple was absolutely not mentioned in the proposal. Polls, railings and platforms were mentioned along with houses. Temple was not listed."

He reiterated, "There was no intention to destruct the temple."

Negating speculation over the proposal to remove the encroachments to widen the road as per the master plan, he said the temple board was informed about the master plan only after Congress' Ashok Gehlot formed the Rajasthan government. The chairman further implied that the action was not taken in compliance with the board’s decision.

The proposal dates back to December 1, 2016, which states that the Gaurav Path proposed in Rajgarh starts from the intersection of the fair to the round circle. The half-built Gaurav Path was to be constructed on the road of Rajgarh, where the temple was bulldozed and houses were razed.

'Alwar temple bulldozing is reaction to Jahangirpuri bulldozing in Delhi'

Currently, bulldozing is prevalent in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and Madhya Pradesh, they imitated the trend and ordered the same in Rajasthan too. They demolished the temple, in fact, there was no mention of this demolition previously, the chairman said while stating that the Alwar temple demolition is a 'reaction to an action'.

Moreover, the exclusive coverage by Republic TV laid bare the reality of residents of the area, who were compelled to cook meals in the middle of the road, given that they are devoid of shelter after houses were also demolished.

"No, there is no arrangement of shelter and food," a local resident said.

Alwar temple bulldozed

The incident primarily pertains to the demolition of the Shiva temple in Saraj Mohalla in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Following its bulldozing, the BJP constituted a five-member committee to probe the destruction of the temple. A factual report will be submitted by Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand to the Rajasthan BJP unit chief Satish Poonia.

While Congress has said that the demolition was a decision taken during the municipality meeting, BJP has ordered a probe into the matter and demanded the temple's restoration.