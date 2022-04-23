Alwar's Registered Cow Shed Demolished; Locals Reveal Sarpanch Pressurized Forest Dept

As the political furore over the Alwar temple demolition intensifies, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, on Friday, April 22, has demolished a cow shed in the area. This comes after the BJP leaders staged a protest at the demolition site earlier. In the visuals captured by Republic TV, it can be observed that the shed has been destroyed completely.

The owner of the cow shed revealed that the demolition took place on Friday. He also shared that the cow shed is registered and it had been receiving money from the government for its maintenance since 2017. However, the demolition drive has now made the cows and calves homeless. One of the locals stated that cows were not moved to another place before the bulldozer was deployed. He revealed that over 150 healthy cows were sent to village forcefully in 10 hours. 25 officials had come to the site in order to bulldoze the cow shed, which was destroyed without any prior notice.

"Even after informing the officials that the cow shed is registered, they did not listen to us. The Sarpanch (village head), who is a Congress member, had also pressurized the forest department in order to demolish the shed," the local said.

Alwar temple demolition

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government got bulldozers to run on a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. Reportedly, sculptures were broken with JCB's claws and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by the drill. The locals in the area alleged that temples were demolished under the pretext of development.

On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA came to the fore in which Johri Lal Meena is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not work had there been a Congress board in the Rajgarh area of Rajasthan. It is through this alleged video that people are linking the statement of the MLA with the destruction of the temples. It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organizations have filed complaints in the matter.

Republic has accessed the Alwar demolition proposal of 2021, which is the same copy as the 2016 proposal. According to the copy, there was no order to demolish the temple but to reconstruct the Gaurav path whose construction was halted in 2016. The order has mentioned that the illegal encroachment had to be removed to ensure the construction of the path. The order directed to resume the construction of the path after demolishing an equal area from both sides of the road. This order was passed by the Sub-divisional office after it was decided unanimously.

The Gehlot government has passed the same order which was drafted by the BJP in 2016. This order mentions nothing about the demolition of temples. The BJP’s order also discusses the electric pole demolition and every inch of the land that would be broken down but has no mention of a ‘masterplan’ as quoted by the Congress government.