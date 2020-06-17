'Always Indebted To Our Jawans': Irfan Pathan Salutes Martyrs Of India's Clash With China

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the violent face-off with the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15, saying that the nation was forever indebted to them.

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan paid his respects to the braveheart martyrs and pledged support to the Indian Army.

READ | IPS Association Salutes Indian Army Bravehearts Martyred At LAC In Clash With China

'Always be indebted'

We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 16, 2020

READ | Four Indian Soldiers In Critical Condition Post Violent India-China Face-off In Ladakh

Here is the Indian Army's statement:

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks. An estimated 43 casualties including dead and injured were suffered by the Chinese side, as per chatter accessed by ANI.

READ | India-China Violent Clash: Jharkhand Government Cancels Train Carrying Labourers To Leh

READ | Ban Chinese Firms From Govt Tenders As Tribute To Slain Soldiers: RSS Affiliate To Centre