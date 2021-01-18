'Always With You', Say Netizens As Arnab Issues Strong Rebuttal To Rattled Imran Khan

Netizens came out in support of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as he gave a fiery response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement over the Pulwama attack and subsequent Balakot airstrike. The Twitter users wrote that the neighbouring country and its Prime Minister was ‘scared’ as Imran sought to attack the India media in an effort to propagate his agenda. The Twitteratti wrote that they were always with Arnab and Republic Media Network.

Netizens support Arnab, slam Imran Khan

As Arnab Goswami released a statement shredding Imran Khan's series on tweets on Monday, a common response was ‘Pakistan dar gaya’ and that Imran Khan is ‘afraid of Arnab Goswami.’ From calling it a ‘superb response’ to how ‘Imran vs Modi’ was replaced by ‘Imran vs Arnab’, netizens stated that they would always be with the journalist and his Republic Media Network.

डर गया पाकिस्तान😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Saanvi Reyansh (@ReyanshSaanvi) January 18, 2021

Imran khan is scared of Arnab Goswami..Imagine the fear of paki pm that he had to put a tweet to show how horrified he is..Proud of Arnab and team Republic 🙏💪#NationWithArnab #RepublicVsPakistan — fisheye (@fisheye81228348) January 18, 2021

@ImranKhanPTI Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte Hain,naam hain Hindustan. — Arpita Mukherjee(MYOB) (@Self_musings) January 18, 2021

Superb response.... — Kali Yuga 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Kaliyugamaya) January 18, 2021

From: Imran Khan vs Modi

To: Imran Khan vs Arnab — N Ram (@NRK1979) January 18, 2021

We are with you sir...fight harder .. punch in the face... Jai Hind.. Bharat Mata ki Jai.. Vande Mataram🇮🇳🙏😊 — Charu - Not A Bot (@000Charu) January 18, 2021

Yes definitely..we will fight this together and win this together.. always stands by republic.satyamev jayate — Rita (@RitaSinghal6) January 18, 2021

On Monday, in an unprecedented and extraordinary action, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday unleashed an attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief as part of his continued denial of the Pakistan hand in the Pulwama terror attack and the terrorist casualties in Pakistan's JeM training camp at Balakot when the IAF launched precision air-strikes in retaliation. This comes a day after the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan met and colluded to put out a statement against Arnab Goswami and against Republic TV. In a befitting and strong response to Imran Khan's false claims, Arnab Goswami has said that there was nothing “false-flag” about Balakot, as Imran Khan himself has admitted it. He has expressed his shock on the calibration between Congress and anti-Republic media with Pakistan's narrative.

Here's Arnab Goswami's full statement on Imran Khan's tweets:

"It is interesting to see the Pakistani govt conspiracy against Republic come out in open now. Imran Khan - the ISI appointed puppet of a terrorist state - has been releasing statements against Republic Media Network and me and has also made Pakistani foreign ministry do the same. Let's be clear about some facts here. India’s intention to hit back at Pakistan after the Pulwama attack was an officially stated position of Government of India. There was no doubt in any nationalist Indian's mind that we would hit back. Which is exactly what we did and we are proud of it. Imran Khan on the contrary tried to deny Balakot but later had to acknowledge it. There was nothing “false-flag” about Balakot, it was a direct, legitimate and necessary response to Pakistani terrorism in Pulwama. What shocks me today, however, is the open calibration between Vadra Congress & anti-Republic media to help govt of Pakistan and assist Pak and ISI. Every Indian wanted revenge for Pulwama, so for some in Indian media to question why Republic expected the same is shameless opportunism. People of India should never forget this shameless opportunism. It only hurts national interest. And when anti-Republic channels become force multipliers for the ISI & Imran Khan, we appeal to the anti-Republic channels to not officially joined hands with the ISI. Republic has and will single-handedly destroy the Pakistan government narrative. Imran Khan is on the edge, because he cannot handle the truth. He's looking shaky, and expects his apologists in India to come to his rescue. I am horrified that anti-Republic channel have joined hands with ISI, people of India will never forgive them. What has become obvious now is a Pakistan hand in the conspiracy against Republic. Republic is the inconvenient hurdle in their (Pakistan's) designs against India. If the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have come out in support of the malicious Mumbai police action against Republic, then everything is said and nothing much is left to be said. People of India understands this. There's now overwhelming public support that we are receiving. Every minute there are messages & calls in our newsrooms. People of India are supporting us against Pakistan. To all those contacting us with messages of support, a big hug & thank you. We will fight this together."

