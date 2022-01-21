Amid the furore over the 'extinguishing' of the Amar Jyoti flame, former General officer commanding (GOC) Lt Gen Satish Dua on Friday said that the move gives him ‘great satisfaction'. Speaking about the eternal fire being merged with the National War Memorial, Lt Gen Dua said that the move was relevant as all homage ceremonies had already shifted to the National War Memorial. The senior officer’s comments came as the move garnered a mixed reaction from the general public.

Speaking about the merging of the two eternal flames, Lt Gen Dua told Republic that the shift of the Amar Jawan Jyoti NWM was relevant. “India Gate is a memorial to the fallen heroes of the First World War. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was added in 1972 as we did not have another memorial. National War Memorial pays homage to the fallen Bravehearts after independence,” Lt Gen Dua said.

“Naturally, all homage ceremonies had shifted to NWM already,” he added. Furthermore, he also tweeted on Friday, “It gives me great satisfaction that the eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate is being merged with the National War Memorial (NWM). As someone who had steered the design selection & construction of NWM, I'd been of this view all along,” Gen Dua said. Speaking to Republic, he further reiterated that the NWM was a national symbol representing all fallen soldiers. He also added that the merging of the two flames must be done in a ceremonial manner to respect the heroes.

Why is Amar Jyoti being merged with National War memorial?

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday, days ahead of Republic Day celebrations. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

Military officials said on Thursday that the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be extinguished on Friday afternoon and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial, which is just 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate. Sources added that the reason for its move was increasing difficulty in maintaining two flames. While Amar Jyoti had no soldiers' names inscribed, the War memorial inaugurated by PM Modi on February 2019, has the names of 25,942 martyred soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets - including Bravehearts from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan to the clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley. The leaders also pay homage here on every Independence Day.

