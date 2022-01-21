Last Updated:

Amar Jawan Jyoti Merged With National War Memorial Flame As Tribute To India's Martyrs

In a tribute to India's martyrs, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday. The ceremony was presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Radha Krishna who merged the two flames.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was built as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on 26 January 1972.

After a long wait, the National War Memorial was constructed in the Indian Gate complex by the BJP-led Central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 25 February 2019, inaugurated the National War Memorial, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets. 

The War Memorial has names of all Indian defence personnel who were martyred from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan to the Galwan valley clash with Chinese troops. The names of troops who laid down their lives in the counter-terrorist operations are also included in the walls of the memorial.

