Amid the furore over the 'extinguishing' of the Amar Jyoti flame, Lt Gen Nitin Kohli has now slammed the Congress for its stand in the row. The retired army veteran on Friday said that the eternal flame is going to its ‘rightful place’ by being merged into the National War Memorial. The retired officer further said that the National War Memorial was built to pay homage to all soldiers of the country and thus it was only logical to merge the two flames.

Speaking to Republic about the row, Lt Gen Nitin Kohli said that the country will now have one eternal flame respecting all fallen heroes. “The India Gate was constructed in 1931 to honour the World War 1 martyrs. It was only in 1972 that the Amar Jawan Jyoti was made to honour the fallen soldiers. Later, the National War Memorial was built after being demanded by the soldiers for a long time,” Lt Gen Kohli said.

Furthermore, he said that the move was only logical as all the respect will now be paid together to the heroes. “The National War Memorial was demanded for a long time before being constructed under PM Modi. The memorial has all the names of heroes since 1947. The names are at the new memorial but the flame is at the old memorial and thus, merging the flame is a logical step,” the army veteran said.

He added that the newly built memorial has a sanctity to value the flame, unlike the old memorial. “The National War Memorial has a sanctity. Whereas people are seen eating snacks and ice-creams near India Gate where the flame is,” he said. Lt Gen Kohli further added that there was no controversy in the decision. Further, slamming the Congress on its stand on Amar Jawan Jyoti row, the army veteran said that the martyrs were being given due respect and the controversy being made was ‘unnecessary’.

Why is Amar Jyoti being merged with National War memorial?

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday, days ahead of Republic Day celebrations. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

Military officials said on Thursday that the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be extinguished on Friday afternoon and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial, which is just 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate. Sources added that the reason for its move was increasing difficulty in maintaining two flames. While Amar Jyoti had no soldiers' names inscribed, the War memorial inaugurated by PM Modi on February 2019, has the names of 25,942 martyred soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets - including bravehearts from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan to the clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley.

