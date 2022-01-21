'Amar Jyoti Not To Be Extinguished, Merged With National War Memorial Flame': GOI Sources

Amid the furore over the 'extinguishing' of the Amar Jyoti flame, government sources on Friday, refuted it saying that the flame will be 'merged' with the flame at the National War Memorial. The sources added that the names of the jawans who were martyred in all wars prior to 1971 and after it are housed in the National War memorial. In contrast, names of only martyrs of World War-1 and the Indo-Afghan War were inscribed in India Gate pointed out GOI sources.

GOI sources: 'Amar Jyoti to be merged with National war memorial flame'

Sources added that it was odd to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 & other wars, but none of their names are present there. The names inscribed on the India Gate are of only some martyrs who fought for the British in World War 1 and the Anglo-Afghan War and thus is a symbol of our colonial past, stated sources. Taking a dig at Congress, they added, "It is ironic that people who did not make a National War Memorial for 7 decades are now making a hue and cry when a permanent and fitting tribute is being made to our martyrs".

The flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti is not being extinguished. It is being merged with flame at National War Memorial. It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti payed homage to martyrs of 1971 & other wars but none of their names are present there: GoI Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Rahul Gandhi & Congress slam dousing Amar Jyoti

Irked at the 'dousing' of the eternal flame, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said it was sad that the tribute to our soldiers' bravery would be doused today. Slamming BJP, he said, " Some people cannot understand patriotism and sacrifice. We will once again light the Amar Jawan Jyoti for our soldiers!". Similarly, Congress MP Manish Tewari too asked, "Why can’t India have two eternal flames? I am surprised that the nation is silent as a national icon would be snuffed out in the project to re-write History."

बहुत दुख की बात है कि हमारे वीर जवानों के लिए जो अमर ज्योति जलती थी, उसे आज बुझा दिया जाएगा।



कुछ लोग देशप्रेम व बलिदान नहीं समझ सकते- कोई बात नहीं…

हम अपने सैनिकों के लिए अमर जवान ज्योति एक बार फिर जलाएँगे! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2022

Why is Amar Jyoti being merged with National War memorial?

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday, days ahead of Republic Day celebrations. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

Military officials said on Thursday that the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be extinguished on Friday afternoon and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial, which is just 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate. Sources added that the reason for its move was increasing difficulty in maintaining two flames. While Amar Jyoti had no soldiers' names inscribed, the War memorial inaugurated by PM Modi on February 2019, has the names of 25,942 martyred soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets - including bravehearts from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan to the clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley.