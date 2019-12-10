The Debate
Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh Alleges Photographic Evidence Of Gangster Links With Akali Dal

General News

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh in a tweet said that he has photographic evidence of links between top Akali Dal leaders and gangsters in the state

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai |

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh made a sensational claim when he tweeted saying that he has photographic evidence which proves that there is a link between top Akali Dal leaders and hardened criminals in Punjab. He also said that he has already spoken to the governor regarding this and has probed inquiry into it. 

Read: 'Punjab shouldn't be blamed for Delhi's pollution': Amarinder Singh

Read: 'It against the nation's Constitutional spirit': Captain Amarinder Singh on Hyd encounter

Photo-war between Congress and SAD

The photo-war and face-off between the Congress party and the Shiromani Akali Dal has been going on for a while now, with both parties alleging criminal links to rival parties. Last night, the Akali Dal had released some photos of Captain Amarinder Singh with the notorious gangster Harjinder Singh during his election campaigning back in 2017.

In the evening, Amarinder Singh had asked the Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta to form an SIT committee to inquire about political links with gangsters irrespective of which party the leader belongs to.  

Read: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh tells police to probe Politician Gangster nexus

Replying to these allegations Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the SAD spoke to Republic TV and alleged that the CM's cabinet colleague was seen meeting with a gangster after which an innocent leader of the Akali Dal was killed in Gurdaspur which led to hue and cry in Punjab.

Videos of these meetings also surfaced and post the embarrassment, Captain Amarinder Singh began probing inquiry into the nexus of the gangsters alleging that they have Shiromani Akali Dal links. He also asked if he has any such photographic evidence then why hasn't he released it yet. 

Read: Amarinder Singh slams Pak's disclosure on Kartarpur; says 'nefarious intentions exposed'

