Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh Alleges Photographic Evidence Of Gangster Links With Akali Dal

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh made a sensational claim when he tweeted saying that he has photographic evidence which proves that there is a link between top Akali Dal leaders and hardened criminals in Punjab. He also said that he has already spoken to the governor regarding this and has probed inquiry into it.

I have received photographs which clearly link hardened criminals to top @Akali_Dal_. I have already apprised the Governor & ordered inquiry into it. If these are proven to be authentic then I would expose the nature & entent of Akali Dal's involvement in patronizing criminals. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 10, 2019

Photo-war between Congress and SAD

The photo-war and face-off between the Congress party and the Shiromani Akali Dal has been going on for a while now, with both parties alleging criminal links to rival parties. Last night, the Akali Dal had released some photos of Captain Amarinder Singh with the notorious gangster Harjinder Singh during his election campaigning back in 2017.

In the evening, Amarinder Singh had asked the Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta to form an SIT committee to inquire about political links with gangsters irrespective of which party the leader belongs to.

S. Sukhbir Singh Badal while releasing a photo of @capt_amarinder inducting notorious gangster Harjinder Singh Bittu Sarpanch during electioneering in 2017, asked the CM to also include his own name in the list of Congress leaders being investigated for patronizing gangsters. pic.twitter.com/xoUAoIt94z — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) December 9, 2019

Replying to these allegations Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the SAD spoke to Republic TV and alleged that the CM's cabinet colleague was seen meeting with a gangster after which an innocent leader of the Akali Dal was killed in Gurdaspur which led to hue and cry in Punjab.

Videos of these meetings also surfaced and post the embarrassment, Captain Amarinder Singh began probing inquiry into the nexus of the gangsters alleging that they have Shiromani Akali Dal links. He also asked if he has any such photographic evidence then why hasn't he released it yet.

