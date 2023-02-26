Amarinder Singh Blames Bhagwant Mann For Anarchy In Punjab; ‘He Is Afraid Of Taking Steps’

Days after the supporters of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed Ajnala police station, the former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said that the law and order situation is horrible in the state. Accusing Mann of being afraid to take any step, Singh urged the centre to intervene in the matter.

“He (CM Bhagwant Mann) is not interested in what is going on in Punjab. He is afraid of taking any step. Police officials may have got orders not to take any step during the Ajnala incident. The law and order has deteriorated in Punjab,” former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Alleging that the Punjab government is unable to handle the law and order of the state, Singh added, “Law and order is not the Centre's subject. If they (the AAP government in Punjab) are not able to handle it then the Government of India will have to take the charge. There are drones getting caught every single day, I think the Centre must intervene.”

“No government can run like this, the way this government is running. The day when the Ajnala incident took place, Bhagwant Mann was sitting in Mumbai with Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

#WATCH | The law and order is not the Centre's subject. If they (Punjab Govt) are not able to handle it then Government of India will have to take charge. There are drones getting caught every single day, I think Centre must see it: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/K3CTSjQ1K5 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

‘All’s well in Punjab’: CM Bhagwant Mann

Remaining defiant on the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhgawant Mann on Friday, February 24, claimed that everything was fine in the state and there was nothing to be concerned about. The Chief Minister’s comments came following the show of strength by the supporters of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh at Ajnala Police Station.

“The law and order situation in Punjab is under control. Punjab police is capable. Bullets were fired at social bonding in Punjab for 10 years. But people want to live together. Ours is a peaceful state,” Mann said during his Maharashtra visit.

Notably, the Chief Minister’s comments came while he was in Mumbai along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to meet former Maharashtra Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, the meeting between the leaders came ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

