Amarinder Singh Claims 85% Poll Promises Completed With Launch Of Free Bus-ride Scheme

After passing the scheme of free travel for women in Punjab government buses, today Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh launched the scheme virtually. Free travel for women is not restricted to any age group or place in government buses rather women have to show their identity to the bus conductor. And even the ticket would be given to female passengers mentioning 0 amount on it. Freeride for females was mentioned in the Punjab budget and announced by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal during the budget speech in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha assembly session. The free travel scheme will include only non-AC buses of the Punjab government.

During the launch, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh stated that after the successful launch of the free travel scheme, the Punjab government has completed 85% of poll promises in the last four years. Capt added that we mentioned 546 promises in our manifesto during the 2017 poll campaign and out of that we have achieved 455 that is itself is an achievement of the government. Capt claimed that they have broken the record of 81% poll promises completion that was set by Chandrababu Naidu during his tenure of AP CM.

Claiming the lead from poll-bound states, Capt said that now during the campaign in poll battle states all the political parties made similar promises for women empowerment that Punjab already did. He added that 33% reservation for women in jobs had already done by Punjab government, was reprinted in manifestos all political parties in poll-bound states.

While launching the free travel, Capt said that the Punjab government had completed all women empowerment schemes that were promised in the manifesto of the Congress party. Meanwhile, he urged all the private bus companies to install CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of women while commuting. While providing the details Punjab transport minister Razia sultana revealed that a CCTV camera in government buses had already installed and even an alarm bell is also installed that is connected to a nearby police station. She added Punjab transport department put the security of females at priority so that women should feel safe during travel. Sultana added that it was the biggest challenge for them to launch this scheme when the petrol and diesel prices are on a hike, but the department had made such arrangements that the scheme should be a liability on state finances.

