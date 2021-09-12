Amarinder Singh Pays Tribute To The Martyrs Of The Saragarhi Battle; Shares Pics

On the 124th anniversary of the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh paid his tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the battle. Taking to Twitter, he shared images from the event paying homage to the Sikh soldiers.

Remembering the valiant soldiers from the 36th battalion at the Battle of Saragarhi, Capt. Amarinder Singh will be visiting the Saragarhi Gurudwara Complex in Ferozepur and pay a glowing tribute to the soldiers at a State Level Shaheedi Samagam.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Pay homage to the 21 soldiers of 36 Sikh (now 4 Sikh) who chose death than surrender in the face of attack by more than 10,000 Pathans. Iconic #SaragarhiBattle fought this day in 1897 would always remain etched in the annals of military history as an epitome of valour & heroism."

Saragarhi battle 1897

The Battle of Saragarhi was fought on September 12, 1897. It was fought between the British Indian Empire and the Afghan tribesmen in the North-West Frontier Province which is now in Pakistan. Several Sikh soldiers sacrificed their lives fighting against the tribesmen from Afghanistan on the behalf of the British Indian Army.

The British Indian contingent included 36 Sikh soldiers (now known as the Indian Army's 4th battalion) which included 21 Jat Sikh soldiers. They were stationed at an army post when they were attacked by 10,000-12,000 tribesmen.

Since then, the day is commemorated as Saragarhi Day every year for remembering those bravehearts on the 12th of September.

(With ANI inputs)