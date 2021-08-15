Amarinder Singh Sends Message To Pakistan On I-Day, Says 'won't Tolerate Any Aggression'

On the occasion of the nation's 74th Independence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh sent a strong-worded message to Pakistan asserting that India will not tolerate any aggression or attack on its territory. Captain Amarinder Singh warned that Pakistan would be taught a lesson of their lifetime if they tried to be adventurous with India.

"We will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory. We will teach them (Pakistan) the lesson of their lifetime if they try to be adventurous," said the Punjab Chief Minister on Independence Day.

Earlier this week, Captain Amarinder Singh had visited PM Modi in Delhi where he had raised alarm over Pakistan's attempt to infiltrate the farmers' agitation. Discussing the prolonged unrest, the Punjab CM highlighted that the stir had the potential to pose security threats to Punjab and the country, ahead of Independence Day. He had also notified the PM that Pakistan-backed anti-India forces were looking to exploit the farmers’ disgruntlement with the Centre and hijack the ongoing protests.

PM's message to Pak, China on Independence Day

In his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, PM Modi on Sunday discussed terrorism and expansion as potential challenges for India, asserting that it was not afraid to retaliate against the country's enemies. PM Modi stressed that India had demonstrated its military might through the Uri surgical strike in 2016 and the Balakot airstrikes in 2019 and added that the Centre will not leave any stone unturned to strengthen the Armed Forces.

PM Modi said, "The surgical strike and air strike have sent across a message to the country's enemies of new India's strength. This shows that India is changing. India can change. India doesn't hesitate in taking tough decisions. After the second world war, international relations have undergone a change. New world order is possible after COVID-19."

"During the COVID-19 period, the world has seen India's efforts and applauded them. Today, the world is looking at India from a new perspective. This perspective has two important aspects- terrorism and expansionism. India is fighting against both these challenges and is giving a befitting reply. The defences forces will have to alert so that India discharges its responsibilities," he added.