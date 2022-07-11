Last Updated:

Amarnath Cloudburst: 123 People Rescued In 112 Missions, Says Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal

Days after a cloudburst claimed at least 16 lives near the Amarnath cave shrine, IAF officer Pankaj Mittal revealed details of the joint rescue operations.

Amarnath Yatra

Image: ANI/PTI


Days after the cloudburst incident that took place near the Amarnath shrine, Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal spoke to the media and shed light on how the Indian Air force (IAF), along with other agencies, carried out the rescue operations. At least 16 people lost their lives in a flash flood caused by the cloudburst.

Addressing the press, Air Commodore Mittal said, "The operation began on the night of July 8, but because not much of the day was left, our main aim was to set up the plan and the coordination between various agencies as this was a joint operation between agencies such as the ARMY, CRPF, BSF & J&K POLICE."

"The main air operations started around 8 am on July 9. The main assets we used were 4 MI 17, 4 Cheetas were also mobilised and two fix wing assets, which helped in getting manpower and other assets from other parts of the country. Despite the bad weather we managed to complete 112 missions, we rescued 123 people and also carried 7 mortal remains back to Srinagar. On July 9, we carried 500 food packets and approximately 29 tonnes of relief and rescue material was flown in," the IAF officer added.

While thanking other agencies for their help and coordination, Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal said, "This joint operation would not have been possible without the coordination and cooperation between multiple agencies. All of us worked together in a coordinating manner, towards the same goal and the result was satisfactory."

Amarnath Yatra resumes from Nunwan Pahalgam area

After remaining suspended for days due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine, the Amarnath Yatra was resumed by authorities on Monday morning. All pilgrims were highly motivated to commence their Amarnath Yatra with sveral saying, "we are waiting for the darshan of Bhole Baba." 

Earlier, the yatra was partially suspended due to adverse weather conditions causing disruptions on the route. As per the information by Amarnath Shrine Board, the yatra recommenced from the Nunwan Pahalgam side. Reportedly, a fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims has recommenced from the Jammu base camp.

