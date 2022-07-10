In the aftermath of the Amarnath flash flood, Indian Army soldiers are taking all efforts to expedite rescue work and route normalisation in the Baltal area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The Army and other agencies have been working round the clock to speed up the rescue work after the cloudburst near the Amarnath holy cave shrine killed 16 people and injured over 60 on July 8. Around 40 people are still missing.

In a recent video, one could see the Indian Army soldiers pulling a vehicle up the hill for the rescue operations.

Baltal, J&K | Indian Army pulls up critical rescue equipment to speed up the process of rescue operations & route maintenance in view of recent cloudburst of Amarnath in which 16 people lost their lives while several are assumed missing.

(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/khCZBhFxLK — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu

Meanwhile, according to officials, the Amarnath yatra has been suspended from Jammu on July 10 due to adverse weather conditions. No new batch was allowed to proceed from Jammu to the base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

"Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu to twin base camps in Kashmir due to inclement weather. No fresh batch was allowed to move towards Amarnath" an official told PTI.

Rescue operations continue

In the rescue operations, which continued into the night of July 9 and are still ongoing, no further bodies were recovered, said the Indian Army. As the rescue teams are on the lookout for more missing people, pilgrims are waiting for the yatra to resume after it was suspended until further notice.

Over 1 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice shiva linga, the official informed. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the shrine on June 29, the inaugural day of the yatra and since then a total of 69,535 people have left for the holy shrine in 10 batches from the Bhagwati nagar base camp.

#WATCH | Amarnath Rescue Operations continued overnight. No further bodies recovered. No movement of devotees allowed ahead of base camps. Convoys permitted only to Jammu from base camp areas. Addl portable through-wall radar, earth-moving equipment being inducted: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/z5MOq3TRbB — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

(With PTI inputs)