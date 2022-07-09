Amarnath Cloudburst: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Reviews Rescue Ops As Death Toll Rises To 16

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha presided over a high-level meeting to review the rescue and relief efforts at Amarnath cave following the cloudburst disaster in Amarnath on Friday, July 8.

Sinha took to Twitter to share details about the meeting and also said that a two-minute silence was observed for the devotees who lost their lives in the incident on July 8.

Chaired a high level meeting earlier today to review the ongoing rescue and relief operation at Shri Amarnathji holy cave. The meeting observed two-minute silence to pay tribute to devotees who lost their lives in unfortunate incident yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7zbrzeNzep — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 9, 2022

"Rescue and relief operation is in full swing. Teams from Army, Air Force, CAPFs, and NDRF doing a commendable job to clear debris within the shortest time. Admin is providing all facilities. I request Yatris to stay put in camps. Administration is providing all facilities for their comfortable stay." read an official statement from LG Sinha's office.

The statement added, "We're trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest."

Kuldiep Singh, DG, CRPF stated that critically injured yatris in the cloudburst incident were airlifted to Srinagar however many were missing.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal while speaking to the media stated that, "There are 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. There is no landslide, but the rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. Four NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, BSF, SDRF, CRPF and others continue with the rescue operation."

J&K L-G Sinha visits injured patients in Srinagar

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, visited the injured patients on Saturday at Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). After being rescued from the scene of the accident in Amarnath, the injured pilgrims were transported for treatment to SKIMS Srinagar, one of the hospitals where injured yatris have been treated.

L-G Sinha greeted the patients on his visit to the hospital and asked about their health. He also addressed the doctors, urging them to provide the patients with the best care possible.

Visited SKIMS hospital, Srinagar to enquire about health of pilgrims who were injured in yesterday's unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave. Met the doctors treating the injured and impressed for all possible treatment for their speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/2VEPXtp5yD — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 9, 2022

Rescue operations still underway as death toll climbs to 16

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal reported on Saturday that 16 persons have so far been confirmed deceased in the cloudburst disaster, but the rescue operations are still ongoing close to holy Amarnath shrine.

“The relief and rescue operation is underway. All teams including NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and State forces are working in coordination. It is difficult to predict the exact time to complete the rescue operation,” Lieutenant Colonel Sachin Sharma told reporters.

He continued by adding that 28 injured individuals have been rescued, however, some of them have been transported to Srinagar due to their severe injuries. For the rescue, a total of 8 aircraft, including Air Force and Army helicopters, have been used.

(With inputs from ANI)