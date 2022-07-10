Amarnath Cloudburst: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Visits Injured; Says 'rescue Work Commendable'

Manoj Sinha, L-G, J&K visited the people hospitalised after the Amarnath cloudburst and also praised the multi-agency rescue work after the tragedy. The leader expressed hope that the repair work en route to the Holy shrine cave will be completed by July 10 and the yatra can be resumed soon. Sinha also extended his condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The J&K administration along with the security forces are taking all possible efforts for the resumption of the pilgrimage. It’s important to note that twelve days have passed since the yatra began. Thousands are waiting at the base camps and more are yet to join the yatra to offer prayers at the shrine amid the suspension due to the tragedy. This made the resumption of the yatra at the earliest more important. There are about 10-20 thousand pilgrims waiting at various base camps like Ramban, Chandrakot and Anantnag to join the yatra. The pilgrimage will end on August 11.

Yatra to resume after following security protocols

“The terrain is difficult, however, the rescue, relief and repair work undertaken by the jawans of CAPF, J&K police, administration, the Army and other agencies is surely commendable. Some of the pilgrims are no more among us and we pay our respects to them, but the administration is on their toes and all efforts are being made for the rescue and the resumption of the yatra. Broadly, except for the presence of debris at a specific location, the repair work has been completed. The road repair work is being done in a speedy manner and will likely get over by today (July 10). The yatra will resume after adhering to all security protocols,” said J&K L-G, Manoj Sinha after meeting the injured at the SKIMS Hospital.

Over 1 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice shiva linga, an official informed. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the shrine on June 29, the inaugural day of the yatra and since then a total of 69,535 people have left for the holy shrine in 10 batches from the Bhagwati nagar base camp.