Amarnath Cloudburst: No Bodies Recovered Overnight, Rescue Ops On For Missing, Says Army

The rescue operations in Jammu and Kashmir following the Amarnath cloudburst incident, which triggered a flash flood sweeping away scores of people, continued overnight and are still underway near the holy shrine cave, India Army said on Sunday, adding that no further bodies were recovered. Meanwhile, devotees continue to wait for the Yatra to resume as no movement of pilgrims was allowed ahead of the base camp.

Due to the cloudburst incident amid ongoing rescue and repair works, the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended till further notice. Rescue teams on the spot trying to recover more missing people from the debris.

#WATCH | Amarnath Rescue Operations continued overnight. No further bodies recovered. No movement of devotees allowed ahead of base camps. Convoys permitted only to Jammu from base camp areas. Addl portable through-wall radar, earth-moving equipment being inducted: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/z5MOq3TRbB — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

As per Republic TV's latest ground reports, the devotees, who are still motivated and determined to resume their Amarnath Yatra, have exuded confidence over the administration's arrangements saying that they feel safe and are eager to resume the yatra as soon as possible.

Speaking to the Republic, one of the pilgrims said, "Arrangements over here are very good and we feel safe. We are very eager to continue the yatra and to take darshan of Bholenath." Some of the other devotees have also asserted that they will only return after offering prayers as they have full faith in the administration.

“Due to the cloudburst, the yatra has been temporarily suspended. We pray to Lord Shiva that the yatra resumes soon and we have trust in the administration that they will commence it as soon as possible. It is not possible to resume the yatra today but it may resume tomorrow. Some of the water pipes which broke have been fixed and repair work is underway," another devotee, Dr Devraj from Punjab’s Bathinda, told ANI.

Notably, as the route to Amarnath was damaged in the flash flood, the repairing work is still not over, indicating that it may take some time to repair the track and resume yatra.

Rescue teams are in full force to complete operations

Various teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), state police, and other associated agencies have been pressed for rescue operation at the flash flood site. In addition to that, J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Kashmir Police chief ADG Vijay Kumar, and many senior officials have also visited the site and reviewed the situation.

On the other hand, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed eight of its helicopters for rescue and relief efforts.