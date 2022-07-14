Amarnath Yatra: 20 Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident In Jammu & Kashmir's Qazigund

A tragic accident was reported in Qazigund of Jammu and Kashmir, wherein, 20 Amarnath Yatris were injured after the bus carrying them was hit by a tipper in the Badragund area. It has been learnt that 18 have sustained minor injuries, whereas two yatris sustained severe injuries and have been shifted to a hospital in Anantnag for treatment. The police have initiated action on the matter.

It is important to mention that the Amarnath Yatra was suspended on both routes earlier in the day due to bad weather as rains lashed the Kashmir Valley. The yatra was temporarily suspended from Pahalgam as well as Baltal routes in the morning and no pilgrim was allowed to move towards the holy cave shrine.

The Yatra was suspended three days after a cloudburst on July 8 which left 15 people dead. It had resumed via the Pahalgam route on Monday and through the Baltal route on Tuesday.

Amarnath Yatra Flashflood: J-K LG Says Rescue Ops Called Off

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the rescue operations launched following a flashflood near the Amarnath cave shrine, that left 15 people dead, has been called off and there was no report of any person missing, PTI reported. Referring to reports about several persons missing in the aftermath of the flashflood on July 8, L-G Sinha said that the helpline number of the shrine board had received about 200 calls and it took some time to track all yatris as their mobile phones were switched off.

“Fifteen pilgrims have lost their lives and all have been identified. Fifty-five persons were injured and all, except two, have been discharged and have gone home," the J&K Lieutenant Governor told reporters.

(With agency inputs)