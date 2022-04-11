Amarnath Yatra 2022: Centre Urges Media To Highlight Positive Environment In J&K

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting held a meeting in Srinagar on Monday to develop strategies to publicise the upcoming 43-day long Shri Amarnath Yatra, which is set to commence on June 30. According to the I&B Ministry's official Twitter handle, the meeting had in attendance top officials from the Ministry, Jammu & Kashmir administration as well as the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Shri Apurva Chandra convened a meeting today in Srinagar regarding wide publicity to be carried for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra, scheduled for 30th June, 2022 till 11th August, 2022. pic.twitter.com/FmcjM7tJOv — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) April 11, 2022

During the meeting, Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, stated that throughout the pilgrimage, several media units of the Ministry will prepare promotion activities in consultation with the J&K government. He further added that the activities of the Amarnath Yatra will be broadcast throughout the nation, with a predominant focus on the coverage of tourism activities in the region.

“There is a need to highlight the various achievements of the Centre and UT Administration with respect to developmental work done in J-K. We need to amplify such positive stories about the region throughout the country,” he said in the meeting, informed ANI.

6 -8 lakh pilgrims expected to visit Amarnath Yatra, says Chandra

Speaking on the anticipated turnout of pilgrims this year, Chandra added that six to eight lakh pilgrims are expected to cover the yatra this year. This year’s Amarnath Yatra will be the record highest owing to better facilities and a seamless journey experience for the pilgrims, reported ANI.

He went on to add that the Amarnath Yatra is a prime example of composite culture and fraternity that has been preserved throughout the millennia via the cooperative efforts of residents and pilgrims. The I&B Ministry also provided information on the administration's readiness on site, stating that maximum effort will be made to make this year's pilgrimage a success by providing better facilities and roadside amenities to make the journey more comfortable, reported ANI.

Joint Secretary urges media to highlight the positive environment of J-K

Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary in the Ministry, directed the media units to spread information regarding the detailed procedures involved in the yatra's registration, start, and conclusion. He went on to say that it is critical to emphasise J&K's environment in order to dispel any reservations regarding the pilgrimage. According to him, this will encourage more people from throughout the country to join the voyage.

Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, while sharing an overview of the preparedness for the yatra, informed that this year's yatra is projected to double in size, and the Board has doubled its preparations to ensure its success. He also urged the media to publicize the yatri advisories on a regular basis and stated that this year, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags will be used to track the pilgrims' whereabouts. He also stressed the importance of correcting misconceptions regarding the journey's difficulty.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

After being postponed for two years owing to the COVID pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11. Even in 2019, the yatra was halted for a few days in August when the Centre repealed Article 370 and withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status, thereby separating the state into two union territories.

(With inputs from ANI)