Amarnath Yatra 2023 Begins July 1, Registration Starts April 17

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 year and it will end on August 31, 2023, an official notification said. The registration process for the holy pilgrimage will commence on April 17. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while announcing the dates for yatra and registration said the administration is committed to ensuring smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

“Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” the Lt Governor said.

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary interventions for sanitation and waste management.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of the morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google Play Store to get real-time information about the Yatra, and weather and for availing several services online.

During the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials reviewed various aspects of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for Yatris.