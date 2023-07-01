Amarnath Yatra 2023: Do's And Don'ts For The Holy Pilgrimage

Amarnath Yatra will be a 62-day-long pilgrimage this year beginning on July 1 and concluding on August 31. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra from the Jammu base camp on Friday, June 30. The batch of pilgrims left for Pahalgam and Baltal under heavy security.

The Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages for the Hindu devotees. Pilgrims undertake the yatra to visit the Amarnath Cave which is located at an altitude of 3,888 metres in Srinagar. It is considered to be one of the holiest shrines of Lord Shiva.

Here are certain do’s and don’ts prescribed by the Yatra Board. Take a look:

Do's

- Every yatri must collect his/her RFID Card from the designated locations in jammu and kashmir before embarking on the yatra.

- It is mandatory for all yatris to wear the RFID cards issued by SASB at all times during the yatra.

- Yatris should wear comfortable clothes during the yatra. yatris are advised to wear trekking shoes.

- Yatris are advised to walk slower while ascending and take time to acclimatize themselves.

- Yatris should drink an adequate quantity of water to keep themselves hydrated.

- In case a yatri is experiencing shortness of breath /discomfort he/she must contact the nearest medical facility and try to descend to lower attitude if possible.



Dont's

- Yatris must avoid exerting themselves beyond their capabilities and take frequent breaks and rest en-route.

- No yatri shall be allowed to enter the yatra area without an RFID card.

- Yatris must avoid polluting the environment by littering waste material along the trekking route and surroundings.

- Yatris must avoid drinking alcohol , caffeinated drinks and smoking.

- Yaris are advised not to commence the journey on an empty stomach.

- Yatris should not attempt to take any short cuts en-route and watch out for 'danger zone' signages where they must move continuously.

Efforts to ensure pilgrim safety: anticipated higher attendance for Amarnath Yatra

This year, the pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas is expected to witness a higher attendance of pilgrims than usual. Deputy Commissioner Syed Fakruddin of Anantnag said, "The endeavour is to ensure that the pilgrims feel secure and visit the shrine peacefully." Pertinently, Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police for the Kashmir Zone, along with other officers of the police and security forces, visited the Baltal base camp and transit camps in Shadipora and Manigam to review the final arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage. The objective of these meetings was to discuss the existing arrangements, address any concerns, and ensure that all necessary measures were in place to meet the needs of the devotees participating in the pilgrimage.