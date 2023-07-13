Last Updated:

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Largest Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Cave Shrine

65,544 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30 while 1,46,508 pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine since July 1.

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Largest batch of pilgrims leaves for cave shrine

A fresh batch of over 9,200 pilgrims, the largest so far, left the base camp here in the early hours of Thursday for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

While 6,035 pilgrims left in a convoy of 194 vehicles for Pahalgam, another convoy of 112 vehicles carrying 3,206 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp at 3.30 am.

With this, a total of 65,544 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30.

A total to 1,46,508 pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine since July 1.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

