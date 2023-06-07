Amarnath Yatra 2023: Preparations In Full Force; Route Clearance On, Security On Alert

Preparations are in full swing for the commencement of the 62-day long Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 1 and culminate on August 31, 2023. During the yatra, the devotees of Lord Shiva undertake an arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath to pray before the Ice Lingam. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started clearing the tracks leading up to the shrine.

Considering the threat from terrorists, a coordinated security response grid of different security agencies will be put in place to ensure an incident-free Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir. The Ministry of Home Affairs is slated to conduct a key meeting to review the security preparedness before Amarnath Yatra starts.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir officials and those from the security establishment will apprise the top Home Ministry officials of the arrangements being made for the annual Amarnath Yatra. Jammu and Kashmir will also seek additional 250 companies of paramilitary forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Coordinated security response

The Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General of Police Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav said the Amarnath Yatra will be provided security through a coordinated security response grid, “The Amarnath Yatra is a coordinated effort of different security agencies and is conducted under the supervision of J&K administration and the Police. We are ready to fulfil the role given to the BSF in the best possible way. We have made sufficient preparations for the upcoming yatra,” Ashok Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a walkathon event organised from Nishat to Tulip Garden.

He further added preparations are also being put in place to manage any disaster-related exigencies and that different teams have been constituted for the same, “We will place these teams in strategic locations, and in case of any emergency, accident, or natural disaster, our teams will be ready with the required equipment to respond quickly and effectively, minimising damage,” he said.

Route clearance work on

The various routes leading up to the Holy Amarnath Shrine are being cleared for the devotees, said Aditya, Officer Incharge BRO at Chandanwari. “We have started the work on clearing the yatra tracks from March 2023. Presently, 800 labourers and 140 horses are working here to clear the 32 km yatra track from Chandanwari to the holy cave”.

The J&K government has set June 15 as the target for making the paths ready for the devotees of the yatra. The basic scope of work involved snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all footbridges, fixing of handrails, protection works at slide-prone stretches, and construction of breast walls and retaining walls for the protection of the track.

During 2022, a record 3.65 Lakh pilgrims undertook the holy Amarnath Yatra 2022 and visited the shrine - the highest turnout recorded in half a decade. The yatra in 2019 was suspended due to the then upcoming decision of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. In 2020, and 2021 the yatra could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.