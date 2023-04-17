The registration for Shri Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has started today, Monday (April 17). The 62-day-long yatra will commence on July 1 this year and conclude on August 31, 2022, the government of the Union Territory announced. According to official information, registration has started for both the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

Registration for Shri Amarnath Yatra begin from today: Check all details here

The registration process has started in both online and offline modes.

Candidates can also register offline at 542 bank branches across the country, including 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 branches of K-K, 37 branches of Yes Bank, and 99 branches of SBI Bank, according to the official.

People can complete the registration process using their Aadhar cards.

Candidates can complete the registration process using their Aadhar-based registration, using a thumb scan of pilgrim at the time of registration.

Candidates aged between 13 and 70 can register themselves for the Amarnathji Yatra 2023.

All the pilgrimages are required to show a health certificate.

Women pilgrims who are 6 weeks or more pregnant are not permitted to participate in the yatra.

While announcing the dates for yatra and registration, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said the administration is committed to ensuring smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage. "Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security, and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra," the Lt. Governor said.

Live telecast of Aarti

Live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti for devotees will be enabled by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB). For the convenience of the people, the government has also created Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App, which is available for free on the Google Play Store and will allow the devotees to get real-time information about the Yatra and weather, as well as to avail of several services online.

Government facilities

The government is providing various facilities to the devotees including easy registration process, provision of helicopter services, medical facilities, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for Yatris.

(Image: PTI/Representative)