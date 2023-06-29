With Over 3 Lakh Pilgrims, Amarnath Yatra 2023 Likely To Be The Longest In History

More than three lakh pilgrims have registered so far for the annual Amarnath Yatra which is all set to begin from July 01, 2023. This year’s Amarnath Yatra is going to be longest in the history with a total duration of 62 days, starting on July 01 and ending on August 31, 2023.

Mandeep Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board while sharing details said that more than three lakh pilgrims have registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 so far and the number is expected to go up further.

"Three Lakh Four Thousand pilgrims have registered themselves for the Yatra which is 10% more than registrations that happened till date last year. This year’s Yatra will be longest with 62 days pilgrimage and arrangements on both the tracks have been finalised,” he added.

After last year’s incident of cloudburst that claimed 16 lives, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has this time deployed over 30 teams of Mountain Rescue Teams- the dedicated and specially-trained unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police, for operating in hilly areas.

For the first time, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility to secure the Holy Cave of Baba Barfani. The decision was taken keeping in view the expertise of the force in such tough situations.

CRPF troops deployed in outer periphery of security grid (Image: Republic)

A senior functionary of Jammu and Kashmir Administration deployed in Yatra duty informed Republic World that to ensure Yatris are tracked all over during their pilgrimage, multiple cameras with automatic counting systems have been installed to count the Yatra figures at regular intervals. Three network operators have ensured that both tracks- 14 kilometres-long Baltal and 32 kilometres-long Pahalgam axis are connected round the clock with Internet and calling facilities.

“Shrine Board has also deployed more than 1,700 doctors and paramedical workers and have established 5,100 toilets on both tracks of Amarnath Yatra for 4,000 sanitisation workers,” he added.

Amid the threat of landslides, the Shrine Board has decided that Yatris will be provided free of cost helmets while passing through the landslide-prone stretch which is almost 2.5 kilometres long. The decision has also been taken not to allow anyone, except security forces and staff, to stay near the Holy cave and thus, arrangements for the stay of more than 70,000 persons have been made en route to the Holy cave.

The Shrine Board has also established an emergency helipad so that any emergency can be tackled well within time; Yatris will be provided Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards throughout the Yatra so that their location can be tracked on a real-time basis.