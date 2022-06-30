Amarnath Yatra: 6 Lakh People Sign Up For Annual Pilgrimage; Devotees Share Experience

Amid reverberating sounds of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, the 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra to the holy Lord Shiva cave in South Kashmir commenced on Thursday morning with religious fervour.

A pilgrim at the Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam spoke to Republic and said, “Around six lakh registrations have been made this year and about four lakh pilgrims will go via the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam and the rest two lakh pilgrims will move from Baltan in Sonamarg of Central Ganderbal district. Every day there will be around 5,000 to 10,000 yatris."

Another pilgrim said, "This yatra is peaceful and it brings joy to me. I feel liberated and peaceful. This is my 19th Yatra and I will make sure I continue to be this strong and determined to Lord Shiva."

The government has made all kinds of arrangements for pilgrims staying at the base camp.

An official from the Ayush Department of Jammu and Kashmir spoke to Republic and said, “AYUSH camps have been set up to assist pilgrims. AYUSH will provide free medicines, free yoga sessions and imino boosts. Free consultation will also be provided for people in need.”

Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla on Thursday flagged off the first batch of 2,750 pilgrims from the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district’s Pahalgam, which is the traditional route for the pilgrimage.

All arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the 43-day pilgrimage, Singla said, adding, “The endeavour is to make sure that the pilgrims feel secure and visit the shrine peacefully.”

The journey, most of it on foot, takes about three days with night halts at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni along the route.

Security forces intensify security for Amarnath Yatra

It is pertinent to note that as Pakistani terrorists plan to launch a massive attack in the union territory ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Republic TV has also accessed an NIA FIR stating that terror groups are planning larger attacks on the religious procession.

As per the document, terror outfits including Al Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen are hatching a conspiracy to target the Yatra in Jammu and are thus collecting weapons, IEDs, sticky bombs, cash, and other items dropped via drones from the neighbouring country. In addition to that, these terror groups are also using cyberspace to disturb communal harmony.

Anti-drone systems for the Yatra have been deployed by the security forces at the key checkpoints of the Yatra to thwart any threat from drone attacks. Over 130 sniffer dogs have been deployed on the vehicle routes that head towards the shrine to ensure a safe yatra for all pilgrims. German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, and Labradors are the most popular breeds of sniffer dogs being used by security forces.