Amarnath Yatra: A Lifeline For Jammu And Kashmir's Economy

The Amarnath Yatra, a 62-day-long pilgrimage, is set to commence on July 1. This annual pilgrimage not only offers spiritual fulfilment to devotees but also significantly boosts the local economy of Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra generates substantial revenue through tourism, transportation, and accommodation, with local vendors selling various goods to the pilgrims. This economic stimulation benefits the overall state economy and provides employment opportunities for the local population.

3 Things you should know

This year, the Amarnath Yatra will be a 62-day-long pilgrimage, commencing on July 1 and concluding on August 31.

The Yatra serves as a vital lifeline for Jammu and Kashmir's local economy, contributing to job creation and infrastructure development in the region.

As a significant pilgrimage for Hindus worldwide, thousands of devotees visit the Amarnath cave in the Kashmir valley each year to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Republic's ground report on Amarnath Yatra

In an exclusive interview with the Republic Media Network, Farooq Kuthoo, President of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) and Executive Member of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said, "The Amarnath Yatra always plays an important role in bringing livelihood to the local population.” He highlighted that various stakeholders, including transporters, drivers, hoteliers, campsite operators, porters, and pony handlers, all benefit from the yatra, particularly the people of Kashmir. The TAAK president added that the Amarnath Yatra plays an important role in bringing the economy to the state as well.

Yawar Hussain, the general manager of Taxi Stand Pahalgam revealed that the livelihoods of approximately 300 families are dependent on the taxi stand. Hussain acknowledged the importance of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra not only for drivers associated with the stand but for the entire local population. He praised the authorities for extending the yatra period this year, as it would greatly benefit the state's economy, especially transporters, and others.

Speaking to Republic, local resident Fayaz Ahmad Guroo from south Kashmir's Anantnag shared that the Amarnath Yatra has created numerous job opportunities and helped build the state's infrastructure. "It has brought a wave of economic growth and prosperity to the region," he said.

According to the administration, pony handlers from Rajouri, Poonch, and other parts of the Union Territory have registered for this year's yatra. The Animal Husbandry Department has also introduced an insurance scheme for horses, with an official insurance number being displayed on a band worn on the horse's ear, officials told Republic.

The Amarnath Yatra plays a vital role in the economic development of Jammu and Kashmir, benefiting the local population and boosting various sectors of the Union Territory's economy.