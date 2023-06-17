Amarnath Yatra All Set To Begin; J&K Authorities On Toes To Make It Smooth For Pilgrims

The Amarnath Yatra at the 3,880-meter-high sacred cave in the Southern Himalayas will begin on July 1st from the dual route. One is the 48-kilometer traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam route in South Kashmir's Anantnag district and the second is the 14-kilometer steep shortcut from Baltal in Central Kashmir. A center has been established at Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and the authorities are working round the clock to make the Yatra a major success this year.

Talking to Republic Media Network, an official said that every arrangement for the Yatra has been made to ensure that the Amarnath pilgrims have a comfortable visit. He stated that some facilities have been put in place to improve the comfort of pilgrims. These include the provision of medical facilities, food and accommodation, transportation and communication services along the Yatra route.

Amit Shah instructed officials to ensure all adequate arrangements for pilgrims

Additionally, the Centre has set up control rooms at various locations to monitor the progress of the Yatra and respond quickly to any emergencies. Helicopters have also been kept ready for any medical emergency and to facilitate yatras for elderly and disabled pilgrims. The official said, “Amarnath yatra is an important annual pilgrimage for Hindus and the authorities are committed to making it a successful and fulfilling experience for all worshipers.”

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Narendra Modi government's priority was to ensure that the Amarnath pilgrims have a comfortable visit and ordered officials to arrange full security along the way.

As per reports, it has been announced that all the pilgrims will be provided with Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, so that their real-time location can be tracked. Everyone will be provided with insurance worth Rs 5 lakh and there will be an insurance coverage of Rs 50,000 for each pilgrim travelling via animal transport.

The Home Minister has instructed to ensure smooth routing from the airport and the railway station to the pilgrimage's base camp and has also ordered to provide air-services at night to the pilgrims from Srinagar and Jammu districts. Apart from this, he directed the officials to ensure adequate supply of oxygen cylinders and deployment of additional teams of doctors.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews preparations in Baltal

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, earlier this week visited Baltal and reviewed the preparations for the Yatra on the Baltal route. L-G Sinha assessed the arrangements related to the healthcare service, electricity, communications, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, cyber-security and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, Inspector General (IG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reviewed the security of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in Srinagar. Later, he briefed that all the arrangements have been made to ensure adequate security to the pilgrims.

IG, CRPF, Ajay Yadav said that all arrangements are in place for the smooth operation of Amarnath Yatra and the CRPF is ready to take over any challenge. "We are ready. Additional companies are coming to Kashmir, who will be deployed at various fronts soon," he said.

J&K DGP thanked Kashmiris for support

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous support to the Amarnath Yatra. He said that Kashmir is famous for its religious tourism and Amarnath Yatra holds a separate importance for the people of this country. “The people of Kashmir not only welcome these pilgrims but also provide them with hospitable treatment,” he said.

The DGP added that all necessary arrangements were made to ensure a peaceful environment for pilgrims to visit.

In a statement last week, Union Minister Jitendra Singh predicted a large number of pilgrims in the upcoming annual yatra to the sacred cave of Amarnath, while pointing out that Kashmir witnessed an increase in tourism last year, with a record 1.75 million tourists visiting the Valley to admire its natural beauty.