Amarnath Yatra 2023: First Batch Of Pilgrims Begin Journey From Nunwan Base Camp

Deputy Commissioner Syed Fakruddin flagged off the first batch of 1,997 pilgrims from the Nunwan base camp in Anantnag district's Pahalgam. The 62-day long annual yatra to the Holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the South Kashmir Himalayas began on Saturday, July 1st, amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole'.

Pahalgam is the traditional route for the Amarnath Yatra. Another batch of 1,491 pilgrims left for the holy cave from the base camp in Baltal, Sonamarg, in the central Ganderbal district. The journey from Pahalgam, mostly on foot, takes about 3 days with night halts at Sheshnag and Panchtarni along the route. From Baltal, there is a shorter route, and a pilgrim can return in a single day after having darshan at the holy cave.

Security arrangements made for the Amarnath Yatra

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made to ensure the incident-free yatra in light of intelligence inputs about possible terrorist attacks on the pilgrims.

Authorities have mandated that all intending pilgrims must carry Aadhaar cards or any other biometric verified document with them to ensure the presence of only bona fide pilgrims.

Three-tier security arrangements have been implemented, which include drone surveillance and RFID chips.

Security personnel have been deployed on the peaks leading to the holy cave shrine, and round-the-clock vigilance is being maintained along the routes.

Efforts to ensure pilgrim safety: anticipated higher attendance for Amarnath Yatra

This year, the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas is expected to witness a higher attendance of pilgrims than usual. Deputy Commissioner Syed Fakruddin of Anantnag said, "The endeavour is to ensure that the pilgrims feel secure and visit the shrine peacefully." Pertinently, Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police for the Kashmir Zone, along with other officers of the police and security forces, visited the Baltal base camp and transit camps in Shadipora and Manigam to review the final arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage. The objective of these meetings was to discuss the existing arrangements, address any concerns, and ensure that all necessary measures were in place to meet the needs of the devotees participating in the pilgrimage.

The locals were seen welcoming the pilgrims at different places en route to the Holy Cave Shrine. The pilgrims were also touched by the warmth shown by them.