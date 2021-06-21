Amarnath Yatra Cancelled In Wake Of COVID-19; Online 'aarti' & E-darshan For Devotees

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after discussions with the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. However, online "Aarti" and "E-darshans" will be facilitated for the devotees. The Amarnath Yatra was set to begin on June 28.

Taking to Twitter, Manoj Sinha said, "Shri Amarnathji Yatra cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Decision after threadbare discussion with Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board members. Yatra to be symbolic only. However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice".

In yet another tweet, J&K LG stated, "It's important to save people's lives. So, it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's pilgrimage in the larger public interest.''

In 2019, the Amarnath Yatra was shortened due to the intelligence input of terror threats before the Centre's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2020, it was cancelled due to the first wave of COVID-19 and again this year because of the second wave of COVID-19. Though the COVID cases have declined in the state as well as across the country, yet the government does not want to take any chances.

Lt-Guv meets HM Amit Shah

Earlier this week, Manoj Sinha attended a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi along with other top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The agenda of the meeting was Amarnath yatra, a discussion on the necessary COVID prevention guideline to be formulated for the same and security situation in the valley.

Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra is a trek through the mountains of south Kashmir Himalayas to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnathji made available only in the months between July to August.

The 56-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Himalayan Cave shrine is expected to begin on June 28 and culminate on August 22. But, in April, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has decided to temporarily suspend the registration, considering the COVID pandemic situation across the country.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI/PIXABAY)