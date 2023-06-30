Amarnath Yatra: DySP, 3 Cops Injured After Their Vehicle Skids Off Road

Hours after Amarnath Yatra was flagged off today, the Deputy Superintendent of Police along with three others were injured as their official vehicle skidded off the road near Bali Nallah area of Udhampur district. The incident happened when the convoy was heading to Ramban from Jammu Base Camp. The injured DSP along with the injured have been shifted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar confirmed to Republic World that the vehicle skidded off the road which led to the accident in which 4-5 cops were injured.

“The accident is reported near Bali Nallah when Yatra was passing through National Highway; all cops are said to be out of danger and few are being moved to Udhampur hospital for advance treatment,” SSP Udhampur told Republic.

Earlier today, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the annual Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. The 62-day long pilgrimage will begin tomorrow from twin base camps in Kashmir valley- Pahalgam and Baltal axis. It is pertinent to mention that more than 70000 troops have been engaged in the security of Yatra from the entry point of Jammu- Lakhanpur in Kathua to the Holy cave of Baba Barfani.

SSP Udhampur further said, “ITBP has been given the task to ensure smooth conduct of Yatra owing to their experience in such situations and the engagement of CRPF in other situations. Apart from the deployment of Mountain Rescue Teams in large numbers, helmets have been made mandatory for pilgrims travelling through a landslide-prone stretch of around 2.5 kilometres. And emergency helipads have also been established to ensure aerial support in case of any untoward incident".