Amarnath Yatra Fake Registration: Three Arrested For Duping Hundreds Of Pilgrims

Within 24 hours of the mega registration scam, Jammu Police busted a racket involved in duping Amarnath Pilgrims for fake registration slips. Three accused including the kingpin have been arrested by Jammu Police from New Delhi.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, while confirming about the arrested to Republic World said the incident came into being yesterday when some of the registration slips turned out to be fake while examination. “Taking cognizance of the incident, a team headed by SP South Jammu and SDPO East swung into action and arrested three accused including kingpin of the racked.”

Hundreds of pilgrims duped

Hundreds of pilgrims were duped by rackets being operated from New Delhi and they were providing fake registration slips to pilgrims. Police registered FIR 188/23 U/S 420 IPC registered in Trikuta Nagar police station and an investigation of the matter was set into motion

“During the investigation, it came to fore that a man from Delhi is running a racket involved in the preparation of these fake registration slips and then a team of Jammu police raided in Delhi and succeeded in the arrest of the accused namely Harender Verma son of Devinder Verma resident of West Rohtas Nagar, Shahdra Delhi,” Jammu Police added.

The statement further added, "Later two of his accused namely Daleep Prajapati son of Hari Chand, and Vinod Kumar son of Jagan Nath were also arrested. The main accused was involved in the preparation of fake registration slips while other two associates were indulged in arranging bus service and medical certificates for devotees”.

The computer and printer used for running the racket seized

Jammu Police informed that the accused were running this racket and a computer along with printer used in the crime have also been seized and further investigation is going on.

Yesterday, around 300 fake registration permits for Amarnath Ji Yatra for the year 2023 has been detected by the District Administration Jammu along with district police, and an FIR was registered. Jammu District Administration advised the pilgrims to register only from the official website of Amarnath Shrine Boards or the designated registration counters installed for the purpose.