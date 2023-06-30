Amarnath Yatra: Grenade-proof Heavy Armoured Vehicle ‘Marksman’ Deployed For Security

In view of terror threats to pilgrims of the Amarnath yatra, the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday (June 30) deployed its armoured vehicle ‘Marksman', which can bear steel-piercing bullets as well as grenade attacks. The deployment of the heavy armoured vehicle has been done in the second phase of the Yatra when it is handed over to Kashmir Zone in Lamber Camp of the Yatra in Ramban district of Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the annual Amarnath Yatra on Friday morning from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. The 62-day pilgrimage will begin tomorrow from twin base camps in the Kashmir valley—Pahalgam and Baltal Axis.

A CRPF Official said that more than a dozen armoured vehicles, the Marksman, will secure the Yatra from Lamber to Pahalgam and the Baltal axis of Holy Cave. "Along with existing bullet-proof bunkers and jammers, ‘Marksman’ has been inducted into securing Amarnath Yatra as it can bear steel-piercing bullets and grenade attacks. This India-made armoured vehicle provides flexibility and Quick reaction time to the force. The multiple cameras installed in the vehicle give a real-time sense of what is happening around it," he added.