Amarnath Yatra: IGP Kashmir Chairs Final Security Review Meet, Assesses Potential Threats

With just three days left for the Amarnath yatra of 2022 to commence, the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir are being tightened all over.

On June 27, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir chaired the final security review meeting related to Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir's Anantnag.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Victor Force, the Inspector General (IG) CRPF, Deputy Inspector of General Police (DIG) of the Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu Kashmir Police all attended the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was to review the real threats and counter measures that are being taken by the police and the security forces, to ensure a safe Amarnath Yatra for the pilgrims.

Security beefed up in border areas

As the Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on June 30, security arrangements have been tightened all over, especially in areas close to the international border, like Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir.

RC Kotwal, SSP of Kathua said, "Lakhanpur is the gateway of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the Punjab side and we have arranged all kinds of securities. I can assure you that no tourists will face any kind of problems."

A few days ago, the Samba/Kathua borders were visited by P V Ramasastry, Additional Director General, BSF, who took stock of the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations. Special attention was given to the tunnel and drone threats posed by Pakistani drones abetting the smuggling of weapons/narcotics from across the border into the Indian territory.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from two routes - the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and a 14-km shorter route from Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal - after a two-year break forced by the COVID pandemic.

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine. The Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva is located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. The Yatra will conclude on August 11, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

(With inputs from ANI)