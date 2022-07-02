Amarnath Yatra: Indian Army Revamps Fallen Bridge At Baltal Route In Record Time Amid Rain

As the annual Amarnath yatra commenced on June 30, Chinar corps were seen assisting the civil administration for security and smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

Due to a sudden increase in temperature on the Baltal route, bridges at the Kalimata were washed away resulting in swelling of Nalas on the Baltal route on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. Civil administration requisitioned Chinar Corps for restoration of the destroyed bridges.

In a quick response to the call, Chinar Corps’ Kilo Force coordinated the entire effort and mobilized resources including the induction of bridging stores using helicopters, mules, and porters. The engineering regiment also mobilized technical experts to revive the fallen bridge. In a record time frame, the 13 engineer regiment of the Chinar Corps successfully laid entirely a new bridge in the night against heavy odds of weather and darkness. This resulted in the smooth recommencement of the Amarnath Yatra while instilling a sense of safety and security among pilgrims.

The act once again established the fact that the Indian Army can deliver anywhere, anytime. There are two routes of Yatra, one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal. The Baltal route is under Counter Insurgency Force, Kilo.

According to sources, around six lakh registrations have been made this year and about four lakh pilgrims will go via the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, and the rest two lakh pilgrims will move from Baltan in Sonamarg of Central Ganderbal district.

ADG Mukesh Singh reviews security arrangements

Amid the looming threat to the safety of pilgrims from Amarnath Yatra, the Additional Director General of Jammu, Mukesh Singh reached the Ramban district to review the preparedness and security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier in the morning, ADG Mukesh Singh reviewed the movement of the Yatra amid heavy rainfall which has triggered landslides on National Highway. It is pertinent to mention that there is a visible security threat from terror outfits. However, arrangments are in place and the security force has been tightened.