Amarnath Yatra: ITBP Himveers Administer Oxygen To Amarnath Pilgrims In High-altitude Trek

As the annual Amarnath yatra commenced on June 30, Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) started with their relief and rescue operations. As a part of their relief operations, ITBP personnel provided oxygen to Amarnath pilgrims in need.

Himveers of the Indo Tibetan Borders Police (ITBP) were seen providing oxygen to Amarnath pilgrims at the high-altitude trek between Sheshnag and Mahaguns top. More than 50 pilgrims have been given oxygen support since the start of this year’s holy Amarnath Yatra.

Indian Army revamps fallen bridge at Baltal Route

On Saturday, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps was seen assisting the civil administration for security and smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra. Due to a sudden increase in temperature on the Baltal route, bridges at the Kalimata were washed away resulting in swelling of Nalas on the Baltal route on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. Civil administration requisitioned Chinar Corps for restoration of the destroyed bridges.

In a quick response to the call, Chinar Corps’ Kilo Force coordinated the entire effort and mobilised resources including the induction of bridging stores using helicopters, mules, and porters. The engineering regiment also mobilised technical experts to revive the fallen bridge. In a record time frame, the 13 engineer regiment of the Chinar Corps successfully laid entirely a new bridge in the night against heavy odds of weather and darkness. This resulted in the smooth recommencement of the Amarnath Yatra while instilling a sense of safety and security among pilgrims.

The act once again established the fact that the Indian Army can deliver anywhere, anytime. There are two routes of Yatra, one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal. The Baltal route is under Counter Insurgency Force, Kilo.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 30 from two routes - the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and a 14-km shorter route from Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal - after a two-year break due to the COVID pandemic.

Around six lakh registrations have been made this year and about four lakh pilgrims will go via the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam and the rest two lakh pilgrims will move from Baltan in Sonamarg of Central Ganderbal district.