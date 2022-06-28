Amarnath Yatra: J&K Forces Begin Awareness Drive, CRPF Training & Joint Border Dominance

As the annual Amarnath yatra is about to commence on June 30, a threat of sticky bombs looms over the pilgrimage. The J&K police have launched a special campaign for truck drivers plying on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain vigilant towards any sticky bomb threat.

Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur, IPS Vinod Kumar is himself leading this awareness campaign by taking classes for these drivers on the national highway. The drivers are being made aware of how they can inform the police in case of any bomb threat. They were also advised not to keep their vehicle abandoned.

CRPF training underway in Udhampur

To deal with any type of terror threat to the upcoming Amaranth Yatra, the CRPF will be deploying Special Commandos who will ensure a quick response. The CRPF jawans were trained to cross 'digs of fire' to reach tough terrains, in case of contingency. These commandos undergo specialized training to deal with any type of contingency that could arise, in case of a terror attack on pilgrims.

To deal with any hostage-like situation, the CRPF commandos are also holding drills of room interventions, where the commandos can rescue the hostages and ensure that the terrorists are neutralised.

Forces carry out border area domination exercise

In the wake of intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based terror groups are planning attacks on the Amarnath yatra using drones, sticky bombs, or by carrying out infiltration attempts the security establishment has intensified area domination on all possible infiltration routes along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Security forces are carrying out joint border dominance along the border to find out any possible loophole that terrorists can exploit to infiltrate or to push in arms and ammunition. Security agencies including Jammu & Kashmir police, the Crisis Response Team, and BSF are carrying out surprise searches to find any cross-border tunnel.

Recently, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed arrangements at the Amarnath base camp. "Yatri Niwas in the Jammu Amarnath pilgrimage not only hold religious or cultural significance, but it also plays an important role in boosting the economy. There are sufficient security arrangements," he said.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from two routes - the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and a 14-km shorter route from Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal - after a two-year break forced by the COVID pandemic.

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine. The Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva is located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. The Yatra will conclude on 11 August 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.