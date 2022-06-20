Amarnath Yatra: Jammu Police Crackdown On Terror Suspects Ahead Of Pilgrim Season

In a massive crackdown on terror suspects, Jammu and Kashmir police have launched an operation wherein all the terror-linked suspects are under the scanners as security forces carry out search operations in Jammu ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir police with its Crisis Response Team (CRT), Special Operation Group (SOG )along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is carrying out a joint operation of cordon and search, almost on a daily basis in the areas where the terror-linked suspected believed to have hideouts. In these joint operations, several areas are being thoroughly searched by the security forces to ascertain whether terror-linked suspects are hiding at these places. It is pertinent to mention that recently, this comes following the J&K police's recent statement stating that terror suspects in the Jammu region are on the radar of the security forces amid the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

In a similar operation of counter-terrorism, the security forces on Sunday evening carried out a cordon and search operation in the Fly Mandal area of Jammu which is close to the Amarnath base camp in the region. They searched several places to ascertain whether terrorists were hiding or weapons were hidden.

J&K's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh said that the police force has been carrying out a drive where all the terror-linked suspects are under their radar. Adding further, the ADGP of J&K police ensured that they will carry out the Amarnath yatra safely.

Union Min Jitendra Singh reviews arrangements for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

On Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in the J&K's Ramban district and said that technology is being used to timely detect any "suspicious vehicle or movement" to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage.

"A meeting with the Ramban district administration took place with a focus on Amarnath Yatra. Since Ramban is the highway town and all the pilgrims are going to pass through the district (along Jammu-Srinagar national highway), the preparedness and arrangements were discussed in detail,” Singh told reporters after chairing the meeting according to PTI. "After a long time, the yatra is taking place for such a long duration and heavy footfall of pilgrims is expected during the yatra,” he said and expressed satisfaction over the construction of a new Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote in Ramban.

Notably, the 43-day-long annual Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes -- traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- after a hiatus of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic